Syrian army says expects retaliation after downing of Israeli fighter

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian Air Defense units are on high alert after their forces downed an Israeli F-16 near the Golan Heights, a military source in Damascus said Saturday, February 10, according to Al-Masdar News.

The Syrian military expects Israel to retaliate in the coming hours, with the targeted area likely being some airbase in the western part of the countryside.

The incident along the border marks the first time during the war that an Israeli warplane has gone down after entering Syrian airspace.

Israel alleges that their downed aircraft was targeting an Iranian drone before it went down; however, the Syrian military has claimed the downing of the F-16.