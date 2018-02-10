Iran to "never" negotiate missile capability: Commander

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran will never negotiate its missile capability with any world power, a senior military official said on Saturday, February 10, according to IRNA.

"This is not an issue which may be negotiated with any world power," Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) second-in-command Brigadier General Hossein Salami told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on exchanging ideas about the Islamic World's issues.

"The July 2015 nuclear deal has no relation with our missile capability," Salami said adding that Iran acts more independent than any other power in line with strengthening its defense capability.

Weighing in on the US presence in Syria, Salami said Washington's military build-up is illegitimate and will bring to losses.

The US would be better "to leave the region before its defeat", the general added.