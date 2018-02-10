Iran to "never" negotiate missile capability: Commander
February 10, 2018 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran will never negotiate its missile capability with any world power, a senior military official said on Saturday, February 10, according to IRNA.
"This is not an issue which may be negotiated with any world power," Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) second-in-command Brigadier General Hossein Salami told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on exchanging ideas about the Islamic World's issues.
"The July 2015 nuclear deal has no relation with our missile capability," Salami said adding that Iran acts more independent than any other power in line with strengthening its defense capability.
Weighing in on the US presence in Syria, Salami said Washington's military build-up is illegitimate and will bring to losses.
The US would be better "to leave the region before its defeat", the general added.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
Vzglyad: What is Aliyev's myth about "ancient and great Azerbaijan" for? According to the author of the article, such a loud statement was clearly made on the eve of the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contact and protecting the Armenian positions.
Jon Huntsman Sr.'s wife remembers mogul's drive to help Armenia His wife Karen remembers how Huntsman came home one evening with the determination to help the Armenian people.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan describes Wenger as 'friendlier' than Mourinho Henrikh Mkhitaryan has hinted he is already benefiting from Arsene Wenger‘s more compassionate style of man management.