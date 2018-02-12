Pat Nevin positive Mkhitaryan will produce his best at Arsenal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal will get the best out of Henrikh Mkhitaryan after his disappointing Manchester United spell, Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin says.

The Gunners brought in the Armenia international in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Old Trafford last month, The Sport Review .

The 28-year-old struggled to leave his mark on the Manchester United side following his £30m switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Mkhitaryan did manage to win the Europa League and the League Cup last term but spent most of the campaign on the bench.

The new Arsenal seven wasted no time leaving his mark on the Gunners side last weekend with three assists in a 5-1 win against Everton.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at Wembley on Saturday after Harry Kane’s winner.

Nevin is confident that Mkhitaryan will produce his best football at the north London club.

“He is a great Arsenal player,” Nevin told Irish radio station Newstalk.

“When he signed for Man United, I remember thinking he’d be better suited for Arsenal. It’s the type of player he is.

“He will perfectly well within that. We will finally see the best of him.”

The Armenian playmaker was named the Bundesliga’s players’ player of the year in his final season at Dortmund.

Mkhitaryan will be hoping to help Arsenal to win their first Premier League title since 2003-04.