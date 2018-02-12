U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty to be discussed in March

PanARMENIAN.Net - Discussions on a new U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty will be discussed at an intergovernmental committee session in March, Armenia’s finance minister Vardan Aramyan has said, according to Aysor.am.

“I can’t remember a single intergovernmental commission session without discussions on the matter,” Aramyan said, adding that he has already discussed the issue with U.S. ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills.

“We are confident that the lack of such a deal hinders positive decisions by economic entities.”

“It is important for Armenia to have a Double Tax treaty with the U.S. if we want to expand economic relations,” Aramyan said, revealing that is American counterpart has already given the first positive response.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, during Congressional testimony on February 6 before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, agreed - in response to direct questioning by Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) - to commit Treasury Department officials to pursue a new U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty, a long-overdue bilateral accord that will remove barriers to the growth of U.S.-Armenia economic relations.