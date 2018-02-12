// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Bulgaria president visits Armenian Genocide memorial

Bulgaria president visits Armenian Genocide memorial
February 12, 2018 - 13:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bulgarian president Rumen Radev visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Monday, February 12, according to a tweet by the foreign ministry.

The Bulgarian leader laid flowers at the eternal fire and a wreath at the memorial and planted a tree at the Tsitsernakaberd Memory Alley.

Radev also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) and left a note in the Book of Memories.

The Bulgarian parliament on April 24, 2015 recognized the “mass extermination of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in the period between 1915 and 1922 and declared April 24 a day of remembrance of the victims.” While the resolution passed by the National Assembly failed to describe the atrocities as Genocide, Turkey did summon the country’s ambassador to Ankara to express anger and disapproval.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

Turkey denies to this day.

