Iraqi troops rescue Kurdish fighters surrounded by Islamic State in Syria
February 12, 2018 - 17:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Almost a dozen Kurdish fighters of the US-led coalition who were encircled by Islamic State militants in east Syria during a big battle on the country’s border with Iraq have been rescued by Iraqi paramilitary fighters, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the sources within Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), forces of the battle-proven paramilitary group have rescued some eleven Syrian Kurdish fighters who were encircled by IS in the province of Deir ez-Zor.
Reports state that unit of the PMU’s 13th Brigade conducted a successful rescue operation on the Syrian-Iraqi border to save a group of Syrian Kurdish fighters whom they had observed having been surrounded by Islamic State forces.
The development comes amid a big battle between Syrian Kurdish forces and IS in the Al-Sosa area of Deir ez-Zor province (very close to Syria’s eastern border with Iraq) that has been raging for several day now.
