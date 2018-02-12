Syrian army unleashes major offensive in Rastan pocket
February 12, 2018 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitaries have launched a new offensive operation against armed groups in a large militant enclave straddling the provincial border of Homs and Hama, Al-Masdar N.
On Monday, February 12, military-affiliated sources reported that the Syrian Army and its allies are kicking off a new offensive against militant forces in the Rastan pocket – located in parts of northern Homs and southern Hama province.
At present, Syrian pro-government forces are storming the Rastan pocket from southeast Hama and have entered into and captured most of the town of Maqsam al-Hamrat amid intense clashes with rebel fighters.
The new offensive by the Syrian Army comes following the decisive conclusion of operations in Idlib for the time being.
Russia has made multiple attempts since 2017 to implement an effective ceasefire in the militant-held Rastan region.
However, multiple violations of the deescalation agreement by rebel forces, who shell and raid nearby government-held towns (almost) has pushed the Syrian Army to now undertake a full-scale military operation to neutralize the threat emanating from Rastan and its surrounding area.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
MobiDram terminals at VivaCell-MTS centers will help pay some loans The Inecobank loan payment through MobiDram payment terminals is performed instantly and without commissions, the company said.
Iran ready to supply gas to Armenia at favorable prices, says envoy “If Armenia becomes a bit more active in the energy sector, it will help the entire economy and will create new jobs," Sajadi said.
Armenia rules out Artsakh settlement amid Baku’s territorial claims Armenia can’t hope for a settlement of the conflict as long as Azerbaijan raves about capturing Yerevan or Zangezur, Serzh Sargsyan said,
Third of Armenians say connections vital for getting a good job: survey For the survey by the CRRC, answer options are grouped into two categories: meritocratic and non-meritocratic factors.