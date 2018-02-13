Nobody can meddle in Iran's affairs, says Rouhani

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, February 13 that 'independency' means nobody should meddle in Islamic Republic's affairs or fate, IRNA reports.

Addressing a meeting in Tehran attended by governor generals of provinces, President Rouhani said if Iranians were asked whether they preferred to decide about their fate or be dependent on foreigners, the answer by over 98.2% would be 'independency'.

"Our nation would continue the path of Islamic Revolution which it has chosen before," the Iranian president said.

He said the Islamic Revolution was aimed at gaining independence, forging national sovereignty, achieving freedom, spreading Islamic and national culture, republicanism, and Islamism.

"I believe this path cannot be reversed," Rouhani added.