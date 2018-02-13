Azerbaijan won’t participate in Fencing Championships in Armenia
February 13, 2018 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan won’t participate in the 2018 European Fencing Championships U-23 which will take place in spring in Yerevan, Haqqin.az reports citing the country's fencing federation.
The sporting event will be held in the Armenian capital on April 15-19.
Some 500 athletes from 30 countries are expected to participate in the Championships in Yerevan.
Previously, representatives of Azerbaijan participated in Armenia-hosted competitions just three time - the European Youth Judo Championships in 2009, the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in 2012, and the European Archery Championship in 2014.
