Azerbaijan won’t participate in Fencing Championships in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan won’t participate in the 2018 European Fencing Championships U-23 which will take place in spring in Yerevan, Haqqin.az reports citing the country's fencing federation.

The sporting event will be held in the Armenian capital on April 15-19.

Some 500 athletes from 30 countries are expected to participate in the Championships in Yerevan.

Previously, representatives of Azerbaijan participated in Armenia-hosted competitions just three time - the European Youth Judo Championships in 2009, the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in 2012, and the European Archery Championship in 2014.