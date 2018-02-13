Smiling can boost athletic performance, help run faster
February 13, 2018 - 14:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Smiling could boost athletic performance, a new study claims.
Researchers found grinning can reduce an athlete's perceived effort, or how hard they feel they are working, making the sport easier for them, The Daily Mail reports.
In fact, researchers say many top athletes, including Olympic marathon gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge, smile to enhance their performance.
The findings, published in the Psychology of Sports and Exercise, suggest smiling helps reduce muscle tension and distract runners from bodily sensations, thus making running easier.
"I had noticed some athletes use smiling during running and cycling events, and I was curious to know whether this strategy actually had any measurable impact on endurance activity," researcher Noel Brick said.
Brick and his colleagues at Ulster University in Northern Ireland asked 24 trained runners to complete four six-minute running blocks on the treadmill, with a two-minute rest between each block.
The runners completed the blocks while smiling, frowning, while consciously relaxing their hands and upper-body, or with a normal attention focus.
After each run, they reported on how they felt while running.
The subjects also wore a breathing mask so researchers could measure how much energy they used while running.
Researchers found participants used 2.8 percent less energy when smiling compared to frowning.
They also found runners conserved 2.2 percent more energy in comparison to normal attention focus.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'need a confidence vote from managers' Mkhitaryan has made an instant impact for Arsenal, creating three goals against Everton, his first game for the club, Sunil Chhetri says.
ForbesWoman: 5 signs that you are not in Moscow but in Yerevan ForbesWoman has compiled a list of things that can easily be done in Moscow, but had better be done in the capital of Armenia.
Armenia feels a lot like home: Krzysztof Penderecki Considered one of the greatest musicians of our time, Penderecki is now in Armenia for a festival dedicated to his 85th birthday.
Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.