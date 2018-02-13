Language of force is doomed to fail, Karabakh president tells Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan must always know that the language of force is doomed to failure, Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan told a rally dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh National-Liberation Movement on Tuesday, February 13.

“The year 1988 was a turning point in the history of the Armenian nation. Three decades ago, the entire Armenian nation joined forces to let the world know of their readiness to struggle for living free and secure in their fatherland,” Sahakyan said.

“The Artsakh Movement is one of the exceptional examples of national-liberation struggles that adopted the policy of restoring historical justice and violated human rights through civilized and peaceful means, in strict compliance with international norms and rules.”

“Over the past three decades, Artsakh has passed a determined state building path. We defended our state, its independence and freedom, restored the economy ruined almost completely as a result of the war and are now developing,” the Artsakh president said.

“Currently, almost all the branches of the economy are steadily developing, people’s living standards are consistently improving. Artsakh’s international recognition is in process. Day by day our country is becoming recognizable to the world and is establishing stable ties with different entities.”