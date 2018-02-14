Islamic State surrounds Kurdish fighters near Syria-Iraq border
February 14, 2018 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Islamic State militants operating in the east Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor encircled U.S.-backed Kurdish forces near the border with Iraq during a swift and sudden assault, Al-Masdar News reports.
Maneuvering across open desert whilst launching distraction attacks along the eastern shore of the Euphrates, IS bypassed the main zones of fire covered by Syrian Kurdish positions in the As-Sosa region of Deir ez-Zor, hitting them in the flank.
Islamic State forces employed technicals and light infantry in a hit-and-run style attack all-too typical of the jihadist faction. The objective of the raid was to kill as many U.S.-backed paras as possible.
The assault would only be beaten-off with the assistance of Iranian-backed forces in Iraq – specially the 13th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Units – who crossed over from the border to relieve a decimated Kurdish platoon, managing to save 11 U.S.-backed fighters.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia among top 5 most romantic destinations for Russian couples The list of "couple routes” differs from countries with high tourist flows in that it does not contain CIS countries and ski resorts.
StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan now available for shorter subscription VivaCell-MTS is giving users the opportunity to subscribe to StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan with a shorter period of time.
Group of foreign journalists and bloggers visits Artsakh The bloggers were given the chance to learn more about the country’s history, culture and development potential.
Presidential nominee to meet Armenia leader by Feb 18 Armen Sarkissian, who was nominated for the Armenian president’s post, met the leader of Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan.