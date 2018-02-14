Top Kurdish diplomat hails Iran for role in Baghdad-Erbil relations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's role in handling the crisis beteen Baghdad and Erbil is of great importance, said the head of the Department of Foreign Relations of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, according to IRNA.

"Developing ties with Iran is among strategic priorities of the Kurdistan Region; therefore, the role of Iran in solving the crisis between Erbil and Baghdad is strategic," said Falah Mustafa in a meeting with the Iranian Consul General Morteza Ebadi in Erbil, referring to the visit of Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani to Tehran.

The Iranian consul-general said that Iran has always shown that it has stood and will stand by the people of the Iraqi Kurdistan in crucial moments.

The consulates of Iran in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah had hectic days on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Numerous guests, including political figures, parties, and the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq visited the offices to congratulate Iran on the occasion.