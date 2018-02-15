Armenia becomes vice chair of key UNESCO committee bureau

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia on Tuesday, February 13 assumed the deputy chairmanship of the bureau of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage at UNESCO for a one-year period, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Armenia was approved a committee member for the period of 2016-2020.

Nominations for vice-chairmanship were held during the committee’s 12th session in December 4-9, 2017 in South Korea, while the final approval came in February this year.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage is commonly known as the Intangible Heritage Committee.