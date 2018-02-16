Russian-Israeli blogger files lawsuit at ECHR against Azerbaijan
February 16, 2018 - 10:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was released from a prison in Baku months ago, has file a lawsuit against Azerbaijan with the European Court of Human Rights, a post on his Facebook page reveals.
Lapshin says his friends keep asking what he will do if he wins the case.
“Let's assume, purely theoretically, that I am granted, say, 50,000 euros. And then I purchase thousand bottles of excellent Karabakh brandy at the Stepanakert Brandy Factory. Does this mean Azerbaijan invests in the economy of Karabakh through me?” the blogger joked.
Lapshin was detained in Belarus at Azerbaijan's request for visiting Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and extradited to Baku where he was jailed for several months before his release in September.
While in jail, Azerbaijan officers tortured the blogger and even attempted to kill him, Lapshin says.
