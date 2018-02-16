// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Female Kurdish fighters filmed targeting Turkish vehicle with ATGM
 February 16, 2018 - 11:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The all-female YPJ group targeted another Turkish Army vehicle in the northern countryside of the Afrin region on Wednesday, February 14, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the official media wing of the YPG, the YPJ forces targeted a Turkish Army ACV-15 military vehicle with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at the Bulbul axis of northern Afrin.

Below is the video of the YPJ forces targeting the Turkish Army vehicle.

A female YPJ fighter was filmed in early February destroying a technical vehicle that belonged to the Turkish-backed rebels in the Afrin region of Aleppo.

Photo. Massoud Mohammed/Barkroft Medi
