Mikayel Mikayelyan from Armenia comes in 83rd in 15km skiing event

PanARMENIAN.Net - As the Winter Olympics are currently underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Armenian skier Mikayel Mikayelyan performed for the last time during these Games to finish the 83rd in the 15-kilometer freestyle event.

Mikayelyan finished in 39 minutes, 1.4 seconds, while Switzerland's Dario Cologna won the race in 33 minutes, 43.9 seconds.

Alpine skier Ashot Karapetyan will be the last athlete from the Armenian delegation to compete in Pyeongchang on February 22.