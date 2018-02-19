Turkey urges respect for Syria's territorial integrity
February 19, 2018 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday, February 18 held a speech at the 2018 Munich Security Conference, in which he elaborated on the issue of Syria's territorial integrity and on the progress made at Astana peace talks, Sputnik International reports.
"We have to be sincere that we are supporting territorial integrity of Syria and we need to pay more attention to political process, which is as important as fighting terrorist organizations," Cavusoglu said.
The Turkish minister added that supporting a terrorist organization against another terrorist group was "a big mistake" as such an approach put Syria's future at risk.
Cavusoglu's remarks come amid Turkey's ongoing military operation in the northern Syrian Kurdish-held district of Afrin, which started on January 20. Ankara has said its offensive was aimed at clearing the Turkish-Syrian border from terrorist presence. Damascus reacted by saying that the operation was an assault on Syria's sovereignty.
The relations between Turkey and the United States are currently in crisis because of the support provided by Washington to the People's Protection Units (YPG), which are regarded by Ankara as affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. Washington explains its backing of the Kurds by the need to fight against the Daesh terrorist group.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Dad bikes 17,000 km via Armenia, Thailand to watch son in Olympics When passing through Armenia, the pair took photos of well-known spots and just gorgeous scenes in the country.
Turkey reacts to Netherlands' plans to recognize Armenian Genocide The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Dutch charge d’affaires following reports about the Dutch parliament planning to recognize the Genocide.
Armenia breeds a generation of chess whizz kids: BBC Through their dedication, Mikhael and thousands more children here have helped put Armenia on the chess-playing map, the article says.
Armenian armed forces equipped with new Kornet anti-tank systems With a range of 100-5,500 m, the Russia-made semi-automatic system has a speed of 70km per hour, is 152 mm in diameter and weighs 26 kg.