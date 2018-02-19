// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian armed forces equipped with new Kornet anti-tank systems

Armenian armed forces equipped with new Kornet anti-tank systems
February 19, 2018 - 11:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kornet anti-tank guided missiles have already arrived in Armenia to replenish the country’s armed forces, the Public TV of Armenia revealed on Saturday, February 17.

Artur Vardanyan, the commander of a division that has received kornel systems, said the crew has acquired relevant knowledge on both the tactical and technical characteristics and the use of the weapons.

With a range of 100-5,500 m, the Russia-made semi-automatic system has a speed of 70km per hour, is 152 mm in diameter and weighs 26 kg.

The acquisition is part of the $200 million loan agreement that Armenia and Russia signed back in 2015. One more such deal, worth $100 million, was agreed upon in 2017.

Related links:
Զինուժ / Zinuj / Зинуж 17.02.18
 Top stories
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Armenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world tripArmenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world trip
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
Armenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnewsArmenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnews
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Dad bikes 17,000 km via Armenia, Thailand to watch son in Olympics When passing through Armenia, the pair took photos of well-known spots and just gorgeous scenes in the country.
Turkey reacts to Netherlands' plans to recognize Armenian Genocide The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Dutch charge d’affaires following reports about the Dutch parliament planning to recognize the Genocide.
Syrian army set to enter Afrin region 'in coming hours' This report comes just 24 hours after Kurdish officials announced that the Syrian Army and YPG had reached an agreement.
Armenia breeds a generation of chess whizz kids: BBC Through their dedication, Mikhael and thousands more children here have helped put Armenia on the chess-playing map, the article says.