Armenian armed forces equipped with new Kornet anti-tank systems
February 19, 2018 - 11:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kornet anti-tank guided missiles have already arrived in Armenia to replenish the country’s armed forces, the Public TV of Armenia revealed on Saturday, February 17.
Artur Vardanyan, the commander of a division that has received kornel systems, said the crew has acquired relevant knowledge on both the tactical and technical characteristics and the use of the weapons.
With a range of 100-5,500 m, the Russia-made semi-automatic system has a speed of 70km per hour, is 152 mm in diameter and weighs 26 kg.
The acquisition is part of the $200 million loan agreement that Armenia and Russia signed back in 2015. One more such deal, worth $100 million, was agreed upon in 2017.
