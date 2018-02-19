Syrian army set to enter Afrin region 'in coming hours'
February 19, 2018 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) announced on Monday, February 19 that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will enter the Afrin region of Aleppo in the coming hours.
This report comes just 24 hours after Kurdish officials announced that the Syrian Army and YPG had reached an agreement that would allow the former to enter Afrin under certain preconditions, Al-Masdar News says.
No exact time was given for the Syrian Army’s entrance into Afrin.
The Syrian army's arrival will mark the first time since 2012 that they have had any presence in this region.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Dad bikes 17,000 km via Armenia, Thailand to watch son in Olympics When passing through Armenia, the pair took photos of well-known spots and just gorgeous scenes in the country.
Turkey reacts to Netherlands' plans to recognize Armenian Genocide The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Dutch charge d’affaires following reports about the Dutch parliament planning to recognize the Genocide.
Armenia breeds a generation of chess whizz kids: BBC Through their dedication, Mikhael and thousands more children here have helped put Armenia on the chess-playing map, the article says.
Armenian armed forces equipped with new Kornet anti-tank systems With a range of 100-5,500 m, the Russia-made semi-automatic system has a speed of 70km per hour, is 152 mm in diameter and weighs 26 kg.