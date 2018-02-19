Syrian army set to enter Afrin region 'in coming hours'

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) announced on Monday, February 19 that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will enter the Afrin region of Aleppo in the coming hours.

This report comes just 24 hours after Kurdish officials announced that the Syrian Army and YPG had reached an agreement that would allow the former to enter Afrin under certain preconditions, Al-Masdar News says.

No exact time was given for the Syrian Army’s entrance into Afrin.

The Syrian army's arrival will mark the first time since 2012 that they have had any presence in this region.