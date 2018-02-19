// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkish-backed rebels on verge of capturing strategic town in Afrin

February 19, 2018 - 18:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed rebels are on the verge of capturing the strategic town of Rajou in northwestern Afrin, pro-opposition activists are reporting via social media, according to Al-Masdar News.

Based on the photos that have been released, the Turkish-backed rebels have secured the hilltops overlooking Rajou, which has basically given them fire control over the town.

Meanwhile, in southern Afrin, the Turkish-backed rebels scored another big advance at the Jandaris axis, seizing Tal Al-Qillah, Diywan Tahtani, and Biyout Sattouf after a short battle with the YPG forces.

Led by the Al-Sham Regiment of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the TUrkish-backed rebels are attempting to clear the area around Jandaris in order to secure the imperative front near the Idlib Governorate.

