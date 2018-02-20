British churches to boost WiFi connectivity
February 20, 2018 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.K. government has signed an agreement with the Church of England that will see church spires across the country used to improve digital connectivity in rural areas, CNBC reports.
The accord was signed by the National Church Institutions of the Church of England, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
It encourages the Church of England to use its buildings and properties to boost mobile, WiFi and broadband connectivity for communities. The British government said that 65 percent of Anglican churches were in rural areas and that their locations, often in the center of communities, meant they were "well placed" to help solve problems surrounding connectivity and coverage.
"Churches are central features and valued assets for local communities up and down the country," Matt Hancock, secretary of state for DCMS, said in a statement Sunday. "This agreement with the Church of England will mean that even a 15th century building can help make Britain fit for the future, improving people's lives by boosting connectivity in some of our hardest-to-reach areas."
Two dioceses, Chelmsford and Norwich, are already backing programs that make use of church buildings to boost rural connectivity. The government said it was hoped that the new accord would encourage other parishes and dioceses to "positively consider" how they could follow suit.
Downing Street said that guidance from both the Church and heritage body Historic England would mean that any new telecoms infrastructure would not impact on the character or architectural and historic significance of churches.
The Right Reverend Graham James, Bishop of Norwich, welcomed the agreement. "It builds on what we have been seeking to do in the Diocese of Norwich since 2011 with the creation of WiSpire, a company seeking to use church towers and spires to enable Wi-Fi connectivity in communities, especially in rural locations," he said.
The bishop added that parish churches were a truly national network. "To use them creatively to create new forms of connectivity enhances their value for the communities they serve."
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia economic activity grew 10.2% in January y/y: prime minister The economic activity grew 10.2% in January 2018 against the same period last year, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said.
Modern planetarium to be built in Armenia Some AMD 1.74 billion (more than $3,63 million) will be spent on the project, with the ministry set to provide one seventh of the sum.
Armenia parliament to hold hearings on Sumgait Pogrom The Armenian National Assembly will host hearings on the Sumgait Pogrom at the initiative of the foreign relations committee
Armenia foreign minister to meet top EU diplomat in Brussels Nalbandian will met the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.