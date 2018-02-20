Islamic State takes two neighborhoods in south Damascus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Islamic State forces based in southern Damascus attacked Al-Qaeda affiliate group Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham across the district of Yarmouk Camp as part of a month-long general offensive against rival militant factions near the Syrian capital, Al-Masdar News reports.

Attacking Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham in the neighborhoods of Al-Malyoun and Al-Mashrou’, IS deployed its best shock troops who in turn used a range of light and medium weapons in their assault. In particular, sniper teams were used to repel counter-attacks by squads of Al-Qaeda-linked rebels.

Moving quickly from building to building, Islamic State fighters would quickly breach Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham’s defenses in Al-Malyoun and Al-Mashrou’, laying claim to both neighborhoods before the day was out.

The assault on and capture of Al-Malyoun and Al-Mashrou’ neighborhoods was a capitalization on the earlier seizure of the Halfa neighborhood.

Overall, the gains have served to now bring some ninety percent of the Yarmouk Camp district under the terrorist group’s control.