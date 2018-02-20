Islamic State takes two neighborhoods in south Damascus
February 20, 2018 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Islamic State forces based in southern Damascus attacked Al-Qaeda affiliate group Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham across the district of Yarmouk Camp as part of a month-long general offensive against rival militant factions near the Syrian capital, Al-Masdar News reports.
Attacking Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham in the neighborhoods of Al-Malyoun and Al-Mashrou’, IS deployed its best shock troops who in turn used a range of light and medium weapons in their assault. In particular, sniper teams were used to repel counter-attacks by squads of Al-Qaeda-linked rebels.
Moving quickly from building to building, Islamic State fighters would quickly breach Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham’s defenses in Al-Malyoun and Al-Mashrou’, laying claim to both neighborhoods before the day was out.
The assault on and capture of Al-Malyoun and Al-Mashrou’ neighborhoods was a capitalization on the earlier seizure of the Halfa neighborhood.
Overall, the gains have served to now bring some ninety percent of the Yarmouk Camp district under the terrorist group’s control.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia economic activity grew 10.2% in January y/y: prime minister The economic activity grew 10.2% in January 2018 against the same period last year, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said.
Modern planetarium to be built in Armenia Some AMD 1.74 billion (more than $3,63 million) will be spent on the project, with the ministry set to provide one seventh of the sum.
Armenia parliament to hold hearings on Sumgait Pogrom The Armenian National Assembly will host hearings on the Sumgait Pogrom at the initiative of the foreign relations committee
Armenia foreign minister to meet top EU diplomat in Brussels Nalbandian will met the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.