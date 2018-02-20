Aronian heading to Grenke Chess Classic after Candidates Tournament
February 20, 2018 - 17:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will participate in the Grenke Chess Classic in the German city of Baden-Baden following the conclusion of the Candidates Tournament in Berlin.
The elite chess tournament will be held from March 31 to April 9 in Baden-Baden.
Besides Aronian, Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Fabiano Caruana (U.S.), Viswanathan Anand (India), Nikita Vitiugov (Russia), Arkadij Naiditsch (Azerbaijan), Hou Yifan (China), Georg Meier (Germany), Matthias Bluebaum (Germany) will also take part in the tournament.
Aronian won the 2017 edition of the Grenke Chess Classic, snatching early victory in round 6.
