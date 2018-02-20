Russian carriers will offer transit flights through Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian carriers will be able to carry out transit flights through Armenia, a corresponding agreement was reached at a session of the Armenia-Russia intergovernmental commission in Yerevan on Tuesday, February 20.

The agreement allows air companies to sell tickets to passengers living in the transit country too.

For example, a carrier will be able to offer Moscow-Yerevan-Dubai flights, selling tickets for both Moscow-Dubai and Yerevan-Dubai routes.

Earlier during the session, Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan said the economic activity grew 10.2% in January 2018 against the same period last year.