Henrikh Mkhitaryan may be rested at Arsenal vs Ostersunds match: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsene Wenger expected to rest Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Ostersunds match on Thursday, February 22, The Daily Star says.

The Gunners comfortably beat the Swedish minnows 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie last week.

And with Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in mind, the publication believes Wenger is going to field a second-string XI this time out.

The likes of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil and Mkhitaryan are all likely to be be rested to focus on the Wembley showdown.

In injury news, Aaron Ramsey is unlikely to feature due to a groin problem.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cup-tied while fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette is out for the next few weeks with a knee injury.

Spanish veteran Santi Cazorla is still unavailable with the achilles injury that has kept him out for well over a year.