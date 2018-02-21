// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham withdraws from strategic town in Idlib

February 21, 2018 - 16:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has officially withdrawn from the strategic town of Ariha in the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, February 21, after an agreement was put in place with Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the terms of the agreement, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will withdraw from the town in order to avoid any potential clashes with Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham, as many civilians still remain inside of Ariha.

Ariha is a strategic town that is located along the Idlib-Hama Highway; its proximity to the provincial capital also makes it a top priority for any military.

Despite the successful agreement in Ariha, clashes between Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the newly formed Jabhat Tahrir Souriya (Ahrar Al-Sham/Nouriddeen Al-Zinki alliance) group did take place at the towns of Tarmala and Aurum Al-Joz.

The clashes resulted in Jabhat Tahrir Souriya taking full control of the aforementioned towns in the Idlib Governorate.

