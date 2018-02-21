Islamic State executes entire squad of defectors in east Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State group has executed an entire squad of deserting ranks in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor amid a major battle with U.S.-backed forces on the east Euphrates shore according to pro-coalition sources, Al-Masdar News reports.

Reports state that the terrorist group executed seven of its jihadist fighters who were attempting to flee the frontline near the town of Ash-Sha’fah (currently controlled by IS).

It is not clear whether the militant deserters were captured by their of forces and then killed or shot dead whilst in the midst of escaping the combat zone.

At the present time, US-led coalition partner forces are attempting to seize number of river settlements north and south of Ash-Sha’fah from Islamic State terrorists – key ones being Haijin, Bo Hassan and As-Sosa.

The town of Ash-Sha’fah itself (fortified to the point of representing a fortress) serves as an important stronghold for the now fledgling IS presence on the east Euphrates bank.