Strandzha Cup: Second Armenian boxer overcomes first stage
February 21, 2018 - 17:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Armenian boxers entered the Strandzha Cup international tournament Tuesday, February 20, after Vahe Badalyan defeated the Chinese boxer in the 52 kg weight category on Monday.
On Tuesday, Gurgen Hovhannisyan (+91 kg weight class) won his first bout against Bulgaria’s representative, while Zhirayr Sargsyan did not overcome the first stage.
Hrayr Shahverdyan (60 kg), Gurgen Madoyan (69 kg) and Hambardzum Hakobyan (75 kg) will enter the ring on Wednesday, while Artur Hovhannisyan (49 kg) will fight his first bout on Thursday.
Top stories
Mikayelyan finished in 39 minutes, 1.4 seconds, while Switzerland's Dario Cologna won the race in 33 minutes, 43.9 seconds.
Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Breakthrough in treatment of chronic form of leukaemia: research According to the lead investigator of the trial, the results will have an impact on the way doctors treat the disease.
Saudi Arabia sets Iranian sailors free after two years Nine Iranian sailors were freed on Wednesday, February 21 after two years of captivity in Saudi Arabia, according to an official.
EU, Armenia sign Partnership Priorities with €160 mln aid package This sets the joint policy priorities for the coming years, in line with the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
Islamic State executes entire squad of defectors in east Syria Reports state that the terrorist group executed seven of its fighters who were attempting to flee the frontline near the town of Ash-Sha’fah.