Strandzha Cup: Second Armenian boxer overcomes first stage

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Armenian boxers entered the Strandzha Cup international tournament Tuesday, February 20, after Vahe Badalyan defeated the Chinese boxer in the 52 kg weight category on Monday.

On Tuesday, Gurgen Hovhannisyan (+91 kg weight class) won his first bout against Bulgaria’s representative, while Zhirayr Sargsyan did not overcome the first stage.

Hrayr Shahverdyan (60 kg), Gurgen Madoyan (69 kg) and Hambardzum Hakobyan (75 kg) will enter the ring on Wednesday, while Artur Hovhannisyan (49 kg) will fight his first bout on Thursday.