Russian 5th generation stealth fighters are now in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amid a very recent dispatch of reinforcements to Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces have brought a number of 5th generation stealth air superiority fighters – the Su-57, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to photo evidence, at least two Su-57 stealth fighters arrived at the Russian Khmeimim Air Base.

Along with the 5th generation stealth aircraft came another 8 warplanes including four Su-35S multi-role air superiority fighters and four Su-25 ground attack aircraft.

The reason for the sudden boosting of Russian airpower in Syria following Putin’s withdrawal directive of December 2017 is official unknown (with even the most skeptical sources assuming that the Russian leadership would wait until after the elections before reinforcing its presence in Syria).