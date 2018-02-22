Armenia ranks the 107th on Corruption Perceptions Index: TI

PanARMENIAN.Net - Transparency International (TI) says Armenia ranks the 107th with a score of 35 among 180 countries of the world on the Berlin-based watchdog's Corruption Perceptions Index 2017.

More than two-thirds of all the countries covered scored below 50 on a scale ranging from zero, perceived to be highly corrupt, to 100, perceived to be very clean.

In the former Soviet Union, Georgia ranked 46th with a score of 56; Belarus ranked 68th with 44; Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Moldova ranked 122nd with 31; and Ukraine ranked 130th with 30.

The report said New Zealand and Denmark ranked the cleanest, with scores of 89 and 88 respectively, while Syria, South Sudan, and Somalia were at the bottom, with scores of 14, 12, and nine, respectively.

The United States, meanwhile, ranked 16th, up from 18th in the 2016 index, with its perceived corruption score improving by one point to 75, while Iran ranked 130th with 30.