// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia ranks the 107th on Corruption Perceptions Index: TI

Armenia ranks the 107th on Corruption Perceptions Index: TI
February 22, 2018 - 13:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Transparency International (TI) says Armenia ranks the 107th with a score of 35 among 180 countries of the world on the Berlin-based watchdog's Corruption Perceptions Index 2017.

More than two-thirds of all the countries covered scored below 50 on a scale ranging from zero, perceived to be highly corrupt, to 100, perceived to be very clean.

In the former Soviet Union, Georgia ranked 46th with a score of 56; Belarus ranked 68th with 44; Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Moldova ranked 122nd with 31; and Ukraine ranked 130th with 30.

The report said New Zealand and Denmark ranked the cleanest, with scores of 89 and 88 respectively, while Syria, South Sudan, and Somalia were at the bottom, with scores of 14, 12, and nine, respectively.

The United States, meanwhile, ranked 16th, up from 18th in the 2016 index, with its perceived corruption score improving by one point to 75, while Iran ranked 130th with 30.

Related links:
Transparency.am 2017 Թ. ԿՈՌՈՒՊՑԻԱՅԻ ԸՆԿԱԼՄԱՆ ՀԱՄԱԹԻՎԸ (ԿԸՀ)
 Top stories
Update: Armenian Genocide bill circulating in Dutch parliamentUpdate: Armenian Genocide bill circulating in Dutch parliament
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
German MP calls Turks ‘camel herders’, cites Armenian GenocideGerman MP calls Turks ‘camel herders’, cites Armenian Genocide
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian GenocideTop Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Street in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia WayStreet in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia Way
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured
Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Azeri activist sent out of PACE hall during Armenia president’s speech
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Society
 Latest news
79 students were involved in VivaStart program in 2017 Ethical norms in business, as well as high quality service remain in the center of VivaCell-MTS' attention, the company said.
Armenian Alpine skier finishes 42nd at Olympic men's slalom Ashot Karapetyan of Armenia came in the 42nd in the Olympic alpine skiing men's slalom in Pyeongchang on Thursday, February 22.
'Why not?' - Henrikh Mkhitaryan confident he can play with Mesut Ozil "Some people are saying we cannot play together, but I can't understand these people that are saying that," Mkhitaryan said.
Boys seen as an investment, girls as a loss in Armenia: The Guardian According to Suzanne Moore, a need to ensure the family lineage and the belief that boys will provide in old age propel sex selection.