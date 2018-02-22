Armenia ranks the 107th on Corruption Perceptions Index: TI
February 22, 2018 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Transparency International (TI) says Armenia ranks the 107th with a score of 35 among 180 countries of the world on the Berlin-based watchdog's Corruption Perceptions Index 2017.
More than two-thirds of all the countries covered scored below 50 on a scale ranging from zero, perceived to be highly corrupt, to 100, perceived to be very clean.
In the former Soviet Union, Georgia ranked 46th with a score of 56; Belarus ranked 68th with 44; Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Moldova ranked 122nd with 31; and Ukraine ranked 130th with 30.
The report said New Zealand and Denmark ranked the cleanest, with scores of 89 and 88 respectively, while Syria, South Sudan, and Somalia were at the bottom, with scores of 14, 12, and nine, respectively.
The United States, meanwhile, ranked 16th, up from 18th in the 2016 index, with its perceived corruption score improving by one point to 75, while Iran ranked 130th with 30.
Top stories
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
Latest news
79 students were involved in VivaStart program in 2017 Ethical norms in business, as well as high quality service remain in the center of VivaCell-MTS' attention, the company said.
Armenian Alpine skier finishes 42nd at Olympic men's slalom Ashot Karapetyan of Armenia came in the 42nd in the Olympic alpine skiing men's slalom in Pyeongchang on Thursday, February 22.
'Why not?' - Henrikh Mkhitaryan confident he can play with Mesut Ozil "Some people are saying we cannot play together, but I can't understand these people that are saying that," Mkhitaryan said.
Boys seen as an investment, girls as a loss in Armenia: The Guardian According to Suzanne Moore, a need to ensure the family lineage and the belief that boys will provide in old age propel sex selection.