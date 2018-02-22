Top al-Qaeda commander killed in Syria’s Daraa: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - A senior officer and Shariaa Board member of the al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’ay Tahrir al-Sham has been assassinated by unknown assailants in the southern Syrian province of Daraa, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to local sources, Yahya al-Qaisi was shot dead by 4 unidentified gunmen in Al-Ghariyah Al-Gharbiyah town north-west Daraa countryside, as soon as he emerged out of the town’s mosque.

The attackers managed to successfully escape without being caught or identified.

Pro-rebel sources argue that – in average – 3 rebel militants are assassinated every day in the turmoil-stricken province.