Kurds destroy one more vehicle belonging to Turkish-backed troops

PanARMENIAN.Net - Battles continue to intensify between the Kurdish militia and FSA-affiliated militants (backed by Turkish military) in northwestern Syrian region of Afrin as more pro-Syrian government troops enter the battleground, Al-Masdar News reports.

Footage published recently shows YPG fighters target and destroy a Turkish-backed technical vehicle using an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).

Clashes are expected to substantially escalate in the Kurdish enclave after large convoys of pro-government paramilitary troops made it into Afrin to repel the Turkish attack.

Earlier, female Kurdish fighters were filmed destroying combat vehicles belonging to Turkey-backed forces.