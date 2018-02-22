Kurds destroy one more vehicle belonging to Turkish-backed troops
February 22, 2018 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Battles continue to intensify between the Kurdish militia and FSA-affiliated militants (backed by Turkish military) in northwestern Syrian region of Afrin as more pro-Syrian government troops enter the battleground, Al-Masdar News reports.
Footage published recently shows YPG fighters target and destroy a Turkish-backed technical vehicle using an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).
Clashes are expected to substantially escalate in the Kurdish enclave after large convoys of pro-government paramilitary troops made it into Afrin to repel the Turkish attack.
Earlier, female Kurdish fighters were filmed destroying combat vehicles belonging to Turkey-backed forces.
Photo. AP
