High-protein diets prove effective in preventing Alzheimer’s

PanARMENIAN.Net - Devouring regular plates full of protein-rich foods can reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, according to new Australian research.

Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative non-curable illness destroying memory and other vital memory functions, is the most common form of dementia.

Positive diet and lifestyle habits have been pinpointed as two key protective factors that can help reduce our risk. And now, it’s been confirmed: a high-protein diet is extremely effective in preventing or delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, SBS reports.

According to a new Australian study from Edith Cowan University, a diet high in protein-rich foods can reduce our risk of Alzheimer’s. So if you want to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s, a diet rich in eggs, cheddar cheese, milk, beef, chicken, lentils, pinto beans and Bluefin tuna will help protect your brain.

The research, published this week in Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, examined the diets of 541 Australians to determine the impact of protein on levels of amyloid beta (Aβ) levels in the brain – a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease.

The participants were divided into three groups based on their protein intake. The results showed that participants who consumed higher levels of protein – around 118 grams a day – were 12 times less likely to have high levels of Aβ than those in the lowest consumption group, who ate only 54 grams per day.

“The research clearly demonstrates that the more protein eaten the lower the chances someone has of having a high Aβ burden on the brain, which corresponds to a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s in the future,” says lead researcher Dr Binosha Fernando.

The study is said to be the first ever to examine the relationship between protein consumption and Aβ.