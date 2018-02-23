Iran bans flights of all its ATR-72 jets after deadly plane crash
February 23, 2018 - 11:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran banned flights of all its ATR-72 aircraft following the crash of an ATR passenger plane which claimed the lives of 66 people on board this week, IRNA reports.
"In order to make sure about improvement of this type of aircraft's safety, it is necessary to stop their flights temporarily,' the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Public Relations Department said in a statement on Friday, February 23.
The statement noted that Iran's Aseman Airlines ATR72-200 and ATR72-500 flights will be banned until further notice.
It said that the ATR72 fights have also been banned to study their level of safety.
An ATR passenger plane belonging to Aseman Airline crashed close to Semirom, south of Isfahan Province, on Sunday when it was flying from Tehran to Yassouj, southwestern Iran.
All 66 passengers and crew members onboard the plane lost their lives in the incident.
Some 20 rescue teams have been stationed near the wreckage of the crashed plane to transport the dead bodies. It has been announced that 32 bodies have been spotted. The bodies will be transported to Yassouj, capital city of Kohkiloyeh-Boyer Ahmad Province for identification.
Photo. Morteza Salehi/Tasnim News Agency, via Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Serj Tankian thanks Dutch parliament for Armenian Genocide bills "Thank you to the Dutch Parliament and to all our friends in the Netherlands for this," SOAD frontman Serj Tankian said.
Strandja 2018: Four Armenian soldiers to fight for semi-finals spot The Strandja Cup tournament is currently underway in Bulgaria, with four Armenian boxers left out of the initial seven participating.
Armenia preparing TV series about archaeological excavations The ministry of culture and one of the Armenian TV stations are preparing a series about archaeological excavations in the country.
Armenia’s Tigran L. Petrosian leading Aeroflot Open In the third round, Petrosian defeated S. P. Sethuraman of India to share the first spot with Viktor Bologan of Moldova with a 100% score.