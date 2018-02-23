// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Macron to play in "Peter and the Wolf" stage adaptation

Macron to play in
February 23, 2018 - 18:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make his theatrical debut -- at least as president -- in an adaptation of "Peter and the Wolf" due to be held at the Elysee Palace, The Local France reports.

The integral role of the narrator will be played by none other than the president of the Republic himself in the Elysee's production of the popular musical tale.

The concert will be staged on March 1 for children suffering from illnesses and conditions, as well as the members of the presidential staff.

And music will be provided by the Republican Guard Orchestra, according to a report by BFM TV.

But Macron won't have a long time to prepare for his role, with just two rehearsals scheduled before the big performance.

Written by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev in 1936, "Peter and the Wolf" tells the story of a child who captures a wolf by the tail, with the help of a bird.

But this isn't the first time Macron has taken to the stage.

In fact, France's first lady Brigitte directed him in his stage debut when he was just 15-years-old.

