Armenia preparing TV series about archaeological excavations
February 23, 2018 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ministry of culture and one of the Armenian TV stations are preparing a series about archaeological excavations in the country, minister Armen Amiryan told reporters on Friday, February 23.
“We are planning to shoot a film series about excavations in ancient settlements and the work of the expedition,” Amiryan said, according to Aysor.am.
“It will detail the entire process of excavations, giving viewers the opportunity to see the archaeological sites discovered and the finds unearthed.”
Excavations will be carried out near the Amberd fortress, the Lori fortress, the church of Nurnus, as well as the site of the ancient city of Dvin and some other locations.
Top stories
“I’m basically arranging Armenian religious music, church music from the fifth to the 20th centuries, for piano and a choir,” Hamasyan says.
According to sources, the film also stars Moogalian’s wife, Isabelle Risacher Moogalian, who was also on board that day.
HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for "Demimonde", expanding its relationship with "Westworld" executive producer J.J. Abrams.
Bruno Mars won in seven categories of 60th Annual Grammy Awards, while Jay-Z, who was nominated for eight awards, did not win a single one.
Partner news
Latest news
Civilians killed, injured in major Damascus shelling The highly-destructive missile is most probably manufactured and fired into the capital by the Saudi-backed Jaysh al-Islam.
Serj Tankian thanks Dutch parliament for Armenian Genocide bills "Thank you to the Dutch Parliament and to all our friends in the Netherlands for this," SOAD frontman Serj Tankian said.
Strandja 2018: Four Armenian boxers to fight for semi-finals spot The Strandja Cup tournament is currently underway in Bulgaria, with four Armenian boxers left out of the initial seven participating.
Armenia may ratify EU agreement by late April, president says The president said Armenia is committed to developing ties with the EU and implementing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.