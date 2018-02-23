Armenia preparing TV series about archaeological excavations

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ministry of culture and one of the Armenian TV stations are preparing a series about archaeological excavations in the country, minister Armen Amiryan told reporters on Friday, February 23.

“We are planning to shoot a film series about excavations in ancient settlements and the work of the expedition,” Amiryan said, according to Aysor.am.

“It will detail the entire process of excavations, giving viewers the opportunity to see the archaeological sites discovered and the finds unearthed.”

Excavations will be carried out near the Amberd fortress, the Lori fortress, the church of Nurnus, as well as the site of the ancient city of Dvin and some other locations.