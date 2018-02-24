Azeri blogger: Armenians haven’t destroyed Azerbaijani monuments
February 24, 2018 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians have not destroyed Azerbaijani graves and monuments in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Azeri political emigrant, blogger Orduhan Teymurhan said in a speech in Europe.
"Yes, pigs and goats walk on and around Azerbaijani graves, but Armenians haven’t committed vandalism against our monuments," he said, according to Haqqin.az.
Teymurhan’s statement stirred an extremely negative reaction among Azerbaijani social media users.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
The son of Armenian immigrants and Donald Trump’s idol: Fortune Kerk Kerkorian studiously avoided both the trappings of celebrity and any involvement in political activism.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is “brilliant to work with”, says Per Mertesacker “I said when we signed Micki that I was delighted to have him with us, and the early signs have been impressive,” Mertesacker said.
300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contactand protecting their positions.
U.S.-backed Syrian troops seize strategic IS-held town in Deir Ezzor Following a fierce battle with the Islamic State militants, the Syrian Democratic Forces were able to impose full control over Bahrah.