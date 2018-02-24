New robot with artificial scales can slither just like a snake
February 24, 2018 - 16:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Robots are getting stronger, faster and more flexible than people every day. The last few months have brought us superhuman robots that can skirt across water, lift 1,000 times their own weight and, a little more prosaically, open doors.
Now, researchers have created a robot that can slither just like a snake. Using artificial scales inspired by paper-cutting art, the soft robot wiggles along the ground untethered, Newsweek says.
The robot's creators think the design could eventually be used for search and rescue missions and even keyhole surgery.
The research was published in Science Robotics.
The morphable robot is really an elastic tube which swells and shrinks with air. Sliced plastic scales transform the skin into an adaptable 3-D surface.
The artificial scales mimic snakeskin, which allows the creatures to propel themselves forward along the ground, through small cracks and even up into trees.
The researchers used principles of “kirigami”—a variation of origami, which uses cuts rather than folds. Lasers sliced small cuts into a plastic sheet, which the team wrapped around the elastic tube.
When the tube expands, the kirigami scales pop out and grip the ground like snakeskin. When it shrinks, the skin becomes flat, propelling the tube forward.
Different cuts lead to different styles of slithering. A trapezoidal pattern, the researchers found, gave the robot a longer stride.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
The son of Armenian immigrants and Donald Trump’s idol: Fortune Kerk Kerkorian studiously avoided both the trappings of celebrity and any involvement in political activism.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is “brilliant to work with”, says Per Mertesacker “I said when we signed Micki that I was delighted to have him with us, and the early signs have been impressive,” Mertesacker said.
300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contactand protecting their positions.
Azeri blogger: Armenians haven’t destroyed Azerbaijani monuments "Pigs and goats walk on and around Azerbaijani graves, but Armenians haven’t committed vandalism against our monuments," he said.