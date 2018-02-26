Karen Khachanov wins second ATP title in France's Marseilles
February 26, 2018 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian tennis player of Armenian origina Karen Khachanov surprised French third seed Lucas Pouille 7-5 3-6 7-5 in Marseille to win his second ATP title, BBC Sport reports.
The 21-year-old ninth seed, who won his maiden title at Chengdu in 2016, took victory in just under two hours in the Open 13 final.
The world number 47 broke at the end of the first set to lead, before world number 16 Pouille saved two break points in the second set to level.
But Khachanov served nine aces in the final set to edge out Pouille.
"I hope there are many more finals between us in the future," Khachanov said to Pouille.
"I felt I was playing good here from the first day. It's nice to play on a full court in the final, and I hope to come back next year."
Khachanov, ranked 47th, won his second title in as many finals after clinching the Chengdu Open in China two years ago. Pouille missed out on a second title of the season and a sixth overall. The 16th-ranked Pouille was also runner-up at the indoor event in the southern seaport of Marseille last year.
Photo. AP/Claude Paris
