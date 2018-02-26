// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karen Khachanov wins second ATP title in France's Marseilles

Karen Khachanov wins second ATP title in France's Marseilles
February 26, 2018 - 11:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian tennis player of Armenian origina Karen Khachanov surprised French third seed Lucas Pouille 7-5 3-6 7-5 in Marseille to win his second ATP title, BBC Sport reports.

The 21-year-old ninth seed, who won his maiden title at Chengdu in 2016, took victory in just under two hours in the Open 13 final.

The world number 47 broke at the end of the first set to lead, before world number 16 Pouille saved two break points in the second set to level.

But Khachanov served nine aces in the final set to edge out Pouille.

"I hope there are many more finals between us in the future," Khachanov said to Pouille.

"I felt I was playing good here from the first day. It's nice to play on a full court in the final, and I hope to come back next year."

Khachanov, ranked 47th, won his second title in as many finals after clinching the Chengdu Open in China two years ago. Pouille missed out on a second title of the season and a sixth overall. The 16th-ranked Pouille was also runner-up at the indoor event in the southern seaport of Marseille last year.

Photo. AP/Claude Paris
Related links:
BBC. Karen Khachanov beats Lucas Pouille in ATP final in Marseille
Championat.com: Карен Хачанов выиграл второй турнир АТР в карьере, одержав победу в Марселе
 Top stories
Excellent understanding between Ozil and Mkhitaryan: Football.LondonExcellent understanding between Ozil and Mkhitaryan: Football.London
As soon as Ozil gets the ball, he looks for the Armenian and the pair proved to be far too good for the hosts, the article says.
Mikayel Mikayelyan from Armenia comes in 83rd in 15km skiing eventMikayel Mikayelyan from Armenia comes in 83rd in 15km skiing event
Mikayelyan finished in 39 minutes, 1.4 seconds, while Switzerland's Dario Cologna won the race in 33 minutes, 43.9 seconds.
Armenia's Katya Galstyan finishes 71st in Olympic 10km freestyle eventArmenia's Katya Galstyan finishes 71st in Olympic 10km freestyle event
Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang
Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s AktobeMarcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
French Armenian jockey wants to represent Armenia at 2024 Olympics
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Georgia smoking ban coming into effect in May Under the changes, the country is banning smoking in public places such as in bars, restaurants, hotels and cafes.
Iran, Turkey, Russia presidents to meet in Istanbul in May Bahram Qasemi said in a press conference that Iran has always been in contact with Turkey, and in the past few days.
Ameriabank raises %11.5 million in funding from Symbiotics "This is our first transaction with a new valuable partner, and we look forward to our long-term fruitful cooperation," Artak Hanesyan said.
Diagnosing Parkinson's disease through tears The researchers observed a significant decrease in total alpha-synuclein in tears from PD patients relative to healthy controls.