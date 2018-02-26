// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army breaks through jihadist defenses to enter key Harasta district

Syrian army breaks through jihadist defenses to enter key Harasta district
February 26, 2018 - 12:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army kicked off the first phase of their Harasta offensive on Sunday, February 25, striking the entrance to the key Al-Ajami District in the western part of the suburb, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the 4th Mechanized Division and Republican Guard, the Syrian army managed to break through the stiff defenses of Faylaq Al-Rahman and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, resulting in their first entry into the Al-Ajami District.

Once they entered the Al-Ajami District, the Syrian army was able to take control of several buildings, while also securing the western part of the Harasta suburb.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian Army breaks through jihadist lines to enter key district in Harasta
 Top stories
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
U.S. billionaire who helped rebuild Armenia after quake dies aged 80
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey
Robot interrupts Turkish minister’s speech, orders him to speak slowly
Egypt hits militants in Sinai, launches major operation across country
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
World and European Champion Nazik Avdalyan ends career World and European Champion, weightlifter Nazik Avdalyan is ending her career, Secretary General of Armenia’s weightlifting federation said.
Ameriabank raises %11.5 million in funding from Symbiotics "This is our first transaction with a new valuable partner, and we look forward to our long-term fruitful cooperation," Artak Hanesyan said.
Armenia foreign minister to address UN Human Rights Council Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will address the 37th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Netflix nabs English-speaking rights to 'Dovlatov' Netflix acquired rights for North America, the U.K., Australia/New Zealand and Scandinavia for the period drama.