Syrian army breaks through jihadist defenses to enter key Harasta district

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army kicked off the first phase of their Harasta offensive on Sunday, February 25, striking the entrance to the key Al-Ajami District in the western part of the suburb, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the 4th Mechanized Division and Republican Guard, the Syrian army managed to break through the stiff defenses of Faylaq Al-Rahman and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, resulting in their first entry into the Al-Ajami District.

Once they entered the Al-Ajami District, the Syrian army was able to take control of several buildings, while also securing the western part of the Harasta suburb.