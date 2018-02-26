Iran, Turkey, Russia presidents to meet in Istanbul in May
February 26, 2018 - 17:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's president will meet with his Turkish and Russian counterparts in Istanbul in May, a spokesman for the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, 26 February, according to IRNA.
Referring to disagreements between Iran and Turkey on Syrian city of Afrin, Bahram Qasemi said in a press conference that Iran has always been in contact with Turkey, and in the past few days.
During recent phone calls between Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian and Turkish counterparts, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited the other two to meet in Istanbul in May.
'The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey will also meet in line with Astana talk prior to the heads of states meeting,' he said.
On 24 August 2016, the Turkish armed forces began a declared direct military intervention into Syria. Iran has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the involvement.
The talks between the officials of the three countries will help resolve differences and will contribute to the efforts being made to restore peace to Syria and fighting terrorism in the country, Qasemi said.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
World and European Champion Nazik Avdalyan ends career World and European Champion, weightlifter Nazik Avdalyan is ending her career, Secretary General of Armenia’s weightlifting federation said.
Ameriabank raises %11.5 million in funding from Symbiotics "This is our first transaction with a new valuable partner, and we look forward to our long-term fruitful cooperation," Artak Hanesyan said.
Armenia foreign minister to address UN Human Rights Council Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will address the 37th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Netflix nabs English-speaking rights to 'Dovlatov' Netflix acquired rights for North America, the U.K., Australia/New Zealand and Scandinavia for the period drama.