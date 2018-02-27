Militant coalition captures key base in southwest Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The jihadist alliance dubbed Jabhat Tahrir Souriya scored an imperative advance in southwest Aleppo on Tuesday, February 27, after a fierce battle with their former ally Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to pro-opposition activists, Jabhat Tahrir Souriya captured the strategic 46th Regiment base in southwest Aleppo on Tuesday morning, forcing Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to retreat further south towards the Idlib Governorate border.

The loss of the 46th Regiment base to Jabhat Tahrir Souriya marks the second time in the last 24 hours that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has lost an important site to the former.

Previously, Jabhat Tahrir Souriya expelled Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from the key town of Daret ‘Izza in west Aleppo after a short battle.

Jabhat Tahrir Souriya is a jihadist coalition that was formed when Ahrar Al-Sham and Nouriddeen Al-Zinki joined forces in northern Syria this month.

Since their formation, Jabhat Tahrir Souriya has seized many important localities in northern Syria, including Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Daret ‘Izza, and Ariha.