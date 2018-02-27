Armenians among leaders of Aeroflot Open
February 27, 2018 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Aeroflot Open, an annual open chess tournament played in Moscow and sponsored by the Russian carrier, is drawing to a close in Moscow.
Armenian grandmasters Tigran L. Petrosian and Gabriel Sargissian have five points each so far and currently hold the 3rd and 7th positions, respectively.
The round eight matches are slated for Tuesday, February 27.
