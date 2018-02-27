Vandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monument
February 27, 2018 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vandals have damaged a monument symbolizing Russian-Armenian friendship in Novokuznetsk.
Unknown people drew a swastika on the pedestal of the monument.
Given that the message was addressed to the Jews, the vandals presumably confused the monuments, apparently taking the Armenian alphabet, inscribed on the monument, for the Jewish one, City-n.ru reports.
The monument is in the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
The sculpture was installed some 10 years ago - in September 2008. The monument was gifted as a sign of friendship and tolerance by the late chairman of the Union of Armenians of the Kuzbass Foundation Sarik Abrahamyan.
