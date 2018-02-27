Russian troops filmed guiding attack choppers against Islamic State

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian YouTube channel has released footage of a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter carrying out an assault against a group of Islamic State (IS) militants, Al-Masdar News reports.

While the time and location is now known, it appears the attack actually took place late last year when the Syrian Army (SAA) was on the offensive against the Islamic State in the eastern countryside of Hama.

The footage shows the Russian special forces guiding the Mi-28’s attacks against IS.

The Mi-28 played an integral role against the Islamic State, as its powerful attacks often led the assault and paved the way for a Syrian Army advance.