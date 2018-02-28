// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iraq agrees to reopen border crossing with Iran

February 28, 2018 - 11:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Kurdish minister in Iraq's cabinet said that the government of the country has agreed with reopening of a border crossing located in Iraq's Kurdistan and shared with Iran, IRNA reports.

At a Tuesday, February 27 meeting, "I suggested that the Sartak border officially reopen, and the cabinet agreed," Minister of Migration and Displacement in Iraq, Darbaz Mohammed said in a Facebook post.

He did not provide any details on the decision.

Sartak is one of the unofficial border crossings with Iran in the Iraqi Sulaimaniyah Province.

Iraq's Interior Ministry has recently decided to close some of the unofficial border crossings with Iran.

Iran-Iraq share a 1,458-kilometer border.

IRNA. Iraq to reopen border crossing with Iran: Iraqi minister
