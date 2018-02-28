Syrian army scores major advance in East Ghouta

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a major assault to take control of Hawsh Dawahra in the eastern part of the East Ghouta region.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the eastern flanks of Hawsh Dawahra and Al-Shifouniyah in a bid to overwhelm the deeply entrenched fighters of Jaysh Al-Islam, Al-Masdar News reports.

The attack would ultimately pay off, as the Syrian Arab Army was able to kick out Jaysh Al-Islam from Hawsh Dawahra, forcing them to retreat further east in order to avoid being overrun.

With a daily ceasefire occurring between the hours of 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (Damascus Time), the Syrian Army has been forced to carry out their attacks at dawn and dusk in order to remain compliant with Russia’s request.