Researchers trying to explain how some mushrooms became 'magic'
February 28, 2018 - 17:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - They’ve gained notoriety for their hallucinogenic side-effects – but, so-called magic mushrooms may have developed their mind-altering properties as a way to protect themselves.
Scientists have long remained perplexed by the ‘biological mystery’ of psychedelic mushrooms, which contain the compound psilocybin but appear to have little in common between the different species, The Daily Mail reports.
Now, new research on several types of mushrooms, both hallucinogenic and not, has revealed a cluster of genes that could explain the link.
According to the experts, the genes responsible for psilocybin may have emerged to trick fungus-eating insects into feeling less hungry, to prevent them from devouring the mushrooms.
In the new study, researchers from Ohio State University compared three species of psychedelic mushrooms, each containing the hallucinogenic compound psilocybin, and three related mushrooms that do not produce the compound.
Given the variations in the biological lineage of magic mushrooms, experts suspect genetic material may have crossed between the species in a process known as horizontal gene transfer, in response to stress or environmental opportunities.
The study pinpointed a cluster of five genes that appear to link the different psychedelic mushrooms.
"But our main question is, ‘How did it evolve?'" said lead researcher Jason Slot. "What is the role of psilocybin in nature?"
Upon further investigation, the researchers found what they say could be an ‘evolutionary clue’ on the emergence of the mind-altering compound.
According to the study, the genes responsible for the production of psilocybin may have been exchanged in an environment dominated by fungus-eating insects – primarily, in animal manure.
Photo. Wikipedia
