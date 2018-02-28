// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Thermographic cameras installed on Turkey-Armenia border

February 28, 2018 - 18:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian-Turkish border is now monitored through thermographic cameras, Aksam newspaper says in a story about the everyday life of border guards in one of the patrol stations in Kars.

According to the paper, the thermographic cameras installed in September 2017 enable the guards to immediately record border violations and take appropriate measures.

Some 10-kilometer border section is monitored from the patrol station from where “strict control is carried out round the clock.”

Turkey earlier announced plans to install electronic control systems along its borders with Armenia and Georgia.

