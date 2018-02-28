Thermographic cameras installed on Turkey-Armenia border
February 28, 2018 - 18:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian-Turkish border is now monitored through thermographic cameras, Aksam newspaper says in a story about the everyday life of border guards in one of the patrol stations in Kars.
According to the paper, the thermographic cameras installed in September 2017 enable the guards to immediately record border violations and take appropriate measures.
Some 10-kilometer border section is monitored from the patrol station from where “strict control is carried out round the clock.”
Turkey earlier announced plans to install electronic control systems along its borders with Armenia and Georgia.
Top stories
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
Partner news
Latest news
China briefly bans one letter to dotge criticism for Xi's plan to rule forever Critics flooded Weibo and WeChat — China's version of Twitter and WhatsApp — to protest the plan, but were swiftly met by the censors.
Researchers trying to explain how some mushrooms became 'magic' new research on several types of mushrooms, both hallucinogenic and not, has revealed a cluster of genes that could explain the link.
Armenia reports record GDP growth in the past decade Armenia's economy expanded by 7.5% in 2017, registering a record growth rate since 2008, the national statistical service said.
$856.5 million invested in Armenia in a single year The energy sector accounted for attracting the greater part of investments, with the transport, communication and IT sector coming in the second